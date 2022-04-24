Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Will Move on Without Antonio Rudiger Despite Sanctions

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted his side will move on in the post-Antonio Rudiger era, after confirming the Germany international is leaving at the end of the season.

The German tactician confirmed his star centre-back would be leaving after his side's 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

imago1011386068h

"Toni, the media is on it," he told Sky Sports"The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk.

"We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking after the game, Tuchel was asked how his side would move on without Rudiger, to which the manager insisted it wold be difficult, but certainly possible once the takeover is finalised.

"At the moment, it is not possible because of the sanctions," he said, as quoted by football.london. "And even when the sanctions are in the past, it will be incredibly difficult.

imago1001436663h

"Toni is what he is. He is a big personality, a big leader, he takes the fear away from other people, gives you confidence when he is next to you, and has played 50-60 matches over 90 minutes with incredible consistency.

"So it will be challenging but like always, no matter how much I love Toni and how big a role he played, there will be Chelsea without Toni Rudiger and we will find solutions."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011424135h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Did Everything They Could to Keep Hold of Antonio Rudiger

By Jago Hemming31 minutes ago
imago1011542461h
News

'Feels Like a Giant Step' - Thomas Tuchel Relieved With Chelsea's Win Over West Ham

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1008930426h
News

Christian Pulisic Reveals What Thomas Tuchel Told Him as Chelsea Beat West Ham 1-0

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011294961h
News

Report: Steve Pagliuca's Bid to Take Over Chelsea Expected to Be Eliminated This Week

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011386068h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms He Has No Concern About Playing Antonio Rudiger Until End of Season

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011459690h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Squad for Not Losing Patience Against West Ham

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011542701h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Hard-Fought 1-0 Win Over West Ham

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011384090h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Antonio Rudiger Will Leave Chelsea This Summer

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago