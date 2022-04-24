Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Will Move on Without Antonio Rudiger Despite Sanctions

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted his side will move on in the post-Antonio Rudiger era, after confirming the Germany international is leaving at the end of the season.

The German tactician confirmed his star centre-back would be leaving after his side's 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

"Toni, the media is on it," he told Sky Sports. "The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk.

"We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions."

Speaking after the game, Tuchel was asked how his side would move on without Rudiger, to which the manager insisted it wold be difficult, but certainly possible once the takeover is finalised.

"At the moment, it is not possible because of the sanctions," he said, as quoted by football.london. "And even when the sanctions are in the past, it will be incredibly difficult.

"Toni is what he is. He is a big personality, a big leader, he takes the fear away from other people, gives you confidence when he is next to you, and has played 50-60 matches over 90 minutes with incredible consistency.

"So it will be challenging but like always, no matter how much I love Toni and how big a role he played, there will be Chelsea without Toni Rudiger and we will find solutions."

