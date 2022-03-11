Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Will Remain a Competitive Club Despite News of Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed his side will remain competitive 'as long as we have enough shirts and the bus is full of fuel'.

The German tactician made the statement following the news that club owner Roman Abramovich would be sanctioned by the UK government over his 'close ties' with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Much speculation has since been made over what will happen to Chelsea since the news, but Tuchel remains confident that his side will still fight to the best of their abilities.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Maybe the worry is to find enough shirts to play in with the sanctions, but as long as we have enough shirts as the bus is full of fuel we will arrive and be competitive," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"This is what everybody can be sure of and this is what we demand of ourselves. When it’s a big storm you dig in, you hold together, you stay strong and go through it."

The Blues beat Norwich City 3-1 on Thursday evening, the same day that the news was released that Abramovich would be sanctioned.

Despite the wild news, Chelsea still looked confident and put on a convincing performance against the Canaries.

IMAGO / PA Images

"The evening didn't feel strange. A big schedule sometimes helps, it gives you structure to feel safe," said Tuchel.

"Of course, there was a lot of distraction, another level of distraction with the sanctions.

"Our love for the game helps us and we demanded it. We sweat it out and help ourselves. Full credit. The team showed very good character."

