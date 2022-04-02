Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea's Brentford Defeat Wasn't Impacted By Upcoming Real Madrid Tie

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted his side's 4-1 thrashing by Brentford was not affected by their upcoming Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

The Blues are currently preparing to face the current La Liga leaders as they look towards getting their foot into the semi-final of the European competition.

Chelsea faced Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Champions League last season, winning the tie thanks in the second leg thanks to goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount before going on to win the trophy after beating Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking after his side's league loss, Tuchel insisted his players were not affected by their upcoming clash with Real Madrid.

"Maybe if we lost 1-0 or 2-0, or starting too late," he said, as quoted by football.london. "But this was not the case.

"We struggled in the beginning but I felt us more tired mentally. Not fresh enough. This is normal.

"Yesterday, we were wearing gloves and it was snowing in training. Today, it was very, very warm.

"Again, it's more difficult for us than them to play as the underdog and be well prepared for this match. We are well prepared but are in one half of a training session.

"It is more difficult, but in the context of all this I am ok with the first half. The half-time speech was like this.

IMAGO / PA Images

"A reminder to keep on going, a reminder of where the spaces are, where we want to accelerate, where we want to stay patient, where we want to take more risks and it would come with more fluidity. And it did. We started very well.

"I did not see the distraction there so why should we be distracted and think about Real Madrid when we are one goal ahead.

"Maybe it was the general feeling that now we are ahead and have it, and we got punished for that."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube