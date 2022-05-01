Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea's Problem Lies in Their Defensive Errors Not Attack

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted his side's problem is keeping a clean sheet rather than in attack.

The Blues lost 1-0 to 18th placed Everton on Sunday afternoon after a simple error from captain Cesar Azpilicueta led to a Richarlison goal that sunk Tuchel's boys on the day.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking after his side's weekend defeat, Tuchel was asked as to whether his side's problem was in attack, to which he responded:

"If there is something I could do, I would try it," he said, as quoted by football.london. "The key for me is to have a clean sheet. It's a different game against Man United, the game was more open and there were more chances.

"This was more like the game against West Ham and against West Ham we had a clean sheet and played without any big mistakes.

"If you fall behind against an atmosphere like this, install belief in the opponents team, you struggle."

Tuchel went on to tell the official Chelsea 5th Stand app that they need to keep more clean sheets on their journey to seal a top 4 spot.

IMAGO / News Images

"Four matches in the last two weeks and we had one clean sheet. That needs to change because the clean sheet guaranteed us the late win against Leicester and if we try to get away with okay performances it does not work for us.

"We are a team that needs to be on the very top level in every match. If we try to get away with being okay we lose games and that’s how it is."