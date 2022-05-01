Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea's Problem Lies in Their Defensive Errors Not Attack

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted his side's problem is keeping a clean sheet rather than in attack.

The Blues lost 1-0 to 18th placed Everton on Sunday afternoon after a simple error from captain Cesar Azpilicueta led to a Richarlison goal that sunk Tuchel's boys on the day.

imago1011701887h

Speaking after his side's weekend defeat, Tuchel was asked as to whether his side's problem was in attack, to which he responded:

"If there is something I could do, I would try it," he said, as quoted by football.london. "The key for me is to have a clean sheet. It's a different game against Man United, the game was more open and there were more chances.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"This was more like the game against West Ham and against West Ham we had a clean sheet and played without any big mistakes.

"If you fall behind against an atmosphere like this, install belief in the opponents team, you struggle."

Tuchel went on to tell the official Chelsea 5th Stand app that they need to keep more clean sheets on their journey to seal a top 4 spot.

imago1011702193h

"Four matches in the last two weeks and we had one clean sheet. That needs to change because the clean sheet guaranteed us the late win against Leicester and if we try to get away with okay performances it does not work for us.

"We are a team that needs to be on the very top level in every match. If we try to get away with being okay we lose games and that’s how it is."

imago0043570709h
News

Report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe Must Raise Chelsea Offer for Roman Abramovich to Consider Negotiations

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011705551h
News

Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Must Take Responsibility for 1-0 Loss to Everton

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011704039h
News

Thomas Tuchel Labels Individual Mistakes as 'Huge Penalty' in Chelsea's Top 4 Race

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010561537h
News

Report: UK Government Must Issue Two Seperate Licences for Chelsea Takeover

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011705469h
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Need to Be at Their Very Best to Win Matches

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011305893h
News

Report: Todd Boehly's Consortium Bid Offered More Than Sir Jim Ratcliffe's £4.25BN

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011575774h
News

Thomas Tuchel on 'Example' Captain Cesar Azpilicueta's Impact at Chelsea

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011305893h (1)
News

Report: Premier League 'Advanced' in Owners & Directors Test for Boehly Consortium Ahead of Chelsea Takeover

By Nick Emms4 hours ago