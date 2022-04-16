Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has insisted his side's season is far from over as they set their sights on potential FA Cup glory.

The Blues are preparing for their semi-final clash against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon, and will be looking to reach the final for the third consecutive season.

Two trophies have already been won by Chelsea in the current campaign, but they will be keen to add a third to their haul.

Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of the trip to Wembley, via The Athletic, and revealed that the Blues' season is not yet over.

"We know we compete with maybe the two most consistent and maybe the best teams in Premier League history at the moment, but I have to say I like it.

“It brings you out of bed early and we will not stop thinking how we can close the gap. This season is not over, we are still fighting and we should not stop (trying) to collect as many points as possible and then we will put a line under it, analyse it, try to find what’s good and where we can still grow.

“We have to sort out the situation in the club in general and then hopefully we are ready to be in the same spirit as we started this season, because we were ready to go the full race for the full length.

“We struggled in between with injuries and COVID more than they did, so full credit to them. But they are the example and we will not give in.”

Sunday's game against Palace will be their third meeting of the season, with Chelsea winning both of the previous fixtures.

