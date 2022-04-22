Thomas Tuchel Insists He Has 'No Insight' Into Lewis Hamilton & Serena Williams Part in Chelsea Takeover Bid

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted he has 'absolutely no insight' into Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams' part to play in their takeover bid for the west London side.

It was announced this week that the two sports personalities have made a £10 million backing to Sir Martin Broughton's bid to take over the European champions.

Broughton's bid is one of the three shortlisted to take over the club which is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their league clash with West Ham on Sunday afternoon, Tuchel revealed he has 'no insight' into the goings-on behind Broughton's bid for the club.

“I just heard it. I got a briefing that they are a part of it. I can tell you not more than that I am a big admirer of both of them - fantastic sports personalities on the court, on the racetrack and off.

"They take responsibility as human beings and are outstanding sports figures in what they do.

"They have our biggest and my biggest respect. I have absolutely no insight into the proceeding and what role they play. I would like to not comment.”

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Tuchel was later asked on his thoughts about Hamilton being a fan of Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal, to which he was reluctant to comment.

“That might explain something regarding two days ago! Hopefully no influence for the West Ham game.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube