Thomas Tuchel Insists Romelu Lukaku's Injury Wasn't His Fault Ahead of Norwich Clash

Thomas Tuchel has insisted that Romelu Lukaku's injury sustained against Malmo was an 'accident' as the striker is ruled out of Chelsea's clash with Norwich.

There is no set date for the Belgian's return but Chelsea will be hoping to have him back as soon as possible.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Norwich, Tuchel discussed Lukaku's injury.

He said: "The body did not demand this break, it was not a muscle injury it was an accident so I don’t follow this argumentation. It is not like, like I said, the body collapsed and he had a muscle injury and forced to take a break he did not want to have. It is just some percentage. Please don’t underestimate the effort these players go through.

I cannot see a positive thing in this injury. We will now do what we can do, make him come back as soon as possible, treat him in the best way possible, be positive with him and at the same time we need to push the guys that are here."

Lukaku's teammate Timo Werner also suffered an injury against Malmo and the pair have been ruled out as Chelsea face Norwich on Saturday's early kick-off in the Premier League.

Tuchel's side will be looking for a positive result to maintain their good for which has seen them top the Premier League table.

