    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Insists Romelu Lukaku's Injury Wasn't His Fault Ahead of Norwich Clash

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has insisted that Romelu Lukaku's injury sustained against Malmo was an 'accident' as the striker is ruled out of Chelsea's clash with Norwich.

    There is no set date for the Belgian's return but Chelsea will be hoping to have him back as soon as possible.

    Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Norwich, Tuchel discussed Lukaku's injury.

    sipa_35664572

    He said: "The body did not demand this break, it was not a muscle injury it was an accident so I don’t follow this argumentation. It is not like, like I said, the body collapsed and he had a muscle injury and forced to take a break he did not want to have. It is just some percentage. Please don’t underestimate the effort these players go through.

    I cannot see a positive thing in this injury. We will now do what we can do, make him come back as soon as possible, treat him in the best way possible, be positive with him and at the same time we need to push the guys that are here."

    Lukaku's teammate Timo Werner also suffered an injury against Malmo and the pair have been ruled out as Chelsea face Norwich on Saturday's early kick-off in the Premier League.

    Tuchel's side will be looking for a positive result to maintain their good for which has seen them top the Premier League table.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35664572
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Insists Romelu Lukaku's Injury Wasn't His Fault Ahead of Norwich Clash

    28 seconds ago
    sipa_35664927
    News

    Jorginho Reflects on Trophy Filled Season With Chelsea and Italy

    10 minutes ago
    sipa_28663439
    Match Coverage

    Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35001728
    News

    Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta Makes Romelu Lukaku Claim After Club-Record Chelsea Return

    55 minutes ago
    sipa_35664572
    News

    Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku's Ankle Injury An Accident

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35664939
    News

    Tuchel: Werner Has My Full Support After Hamstring Injury

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35591033
    News

    'Top Class' Chelsea can Deal Without Lukaku & Werner, Says Norwich Boss Farke

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (49)
    News

    Report: Chelsea's Change of Stance On Broja Revealed Following Lukaku Signing

    2 hours ago