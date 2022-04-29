Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Insists Saul Niguez's Chelsea Future Will Be Decided at the End of the Season

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted midfielder Saul Niguez's future is a matter to be discussed at the end of the season, rather than now.

The Spaniard, on loan from Atletico Madrid, has struggled throughout the season to make his mark on the English leagues, having made a total of just eight Premier League appearances so far this season.

Niguez's loan deal means that he is expected to return to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash against Everton on Sunday, Tuchel was asked about Saul's future and what his position is ahead before his loan spell comes to an end in June.

"We will talk about it at the end of the season," he said, as quoted by football.london. "At the moment, it is a difficult situation for him personally, but I like that he still gives his input.

"It is like this in team sports that even if it does not make you happy – and I am sure he is not – he is still positive and still pushing, he takes care about the quality in training with the group that doesn't play so much.

"It means a lot to me and the atmosphere in the dressing room that he stays competitive within the group. I don't have a lot of good news for him when I tell him the starting line-up.

"He needs to stay involved mentally and physically, that is what he does, although it is not easy.

"We are very grateful, we also demand it, but it tells us he is a real sportsman.

"For the end of the season, now is not the moment, but we still need to fight for qualification for the Champions League and the best possible outcome. We have a final to play. We will talk when it is time."

