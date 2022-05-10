Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Yet to Learn Chelsea's Summer Transfer Budget

Thomas Tuchel has not been told Chelsea's transfer budget for this summer amid reports of heavy backing from soon-to-be owner Todd Boehly.

Once the takeover is confirmed and completed, which is expected by the end of May, Chelsea will be allowed to resume player activity which includes buying, selling and negotiating for players. 

It has been reported that Boehly, the consortium leader, will heavily invest and back Tuchel and his team this summer in the transfer window

But when the Chelsea head coach was asked about the availability this summer, he insisted he had not been told, nor held any talks with Boehly or any part of the consortium.

“Absolutely not," responded Tuchel to knowing what the summer spending budget is. "Maybe if I had (information on money for the summer) I would not tell you! But I do not have so I don’t need to lie.”

He added: “In the moment not (no clarity for transfer window). A positive sign. It feels like it will come to an end and give us possibilities to act but at this very moment it is not like this.

“Not yet (getting a chance to meet Boehly).

“We are the only club in the moment that suffers like this, maybe the first club that ever did this. It is a situation that is unique and a situation that is quite challenging. Of course, everybody hopes for the situation to be clarified. These are steps in the right direction. We are waiting for it since a long time. We need the positive energy and competitive atmosphere at the club. It is very important for things to progress.”

