Thomas Tuchel 'insulted' Porto boss Sergio Conceicao following Champions League quarter-final clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been accused of 'insulting' FC Porto manager Sergio Conceicao after their Champions League quarter-final tie in Seville on Tuesday night.

Porto came out on top in Seville as they snatched a late goal through a stunning bicycle kick from Mehdi Taremi, but it wasn't enough to stop Chelsea progressing into the semi-finals.

It was a game that lacked quality and rhythm, stop and start, with fouls being made by either side on a constant basis.

Nevertheless, for Chelsea it was job done and into the last four where they will face Real Madrid or Liverpool but post-match there appeared to be a scuffle on the pitch between the two managers.

Speaking to the media after the tie, Conceicao believes Tuchel insulted him even without speaking to him.

As quoted by A Bola, he said: "I was insulted by this man who is next door [Tuchel].

"My English is not perfect, there is no point in talking about it. There was no exchange of words because I was focused on the game, I don't know why he reacted. But I didn't understand it very well.

"I heard some insults, but it's gone ... it's not pretty and my irritation in the end had to do with it. I didn't even speak to him."

Tuchel also commented on the post-match antics, saying: "It was just a little argument with me and the coach and everybody was following me suddenly. I thought it was between me and the coach, but obviously it was not so. But no harm done there."

