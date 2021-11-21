Thomas Tuchel is Hoping For a 'Happy Ending' Regarding Antonio Rudiger's Contract at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is hopeful for a happy ending to Antonio Rudiger's contract stand-off at the club amid interest from Real Madrid.

The defender's current deal expires at the end of the season and is no closer to signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to the press via football.london, Tuchel opened up on his hopes regarding the contract situation.

IMAGO / News Images

He said:"It can happen these days (contract stand-offs) but it does not effect his mentality, it doesn’t affect his quality, it doesn’t effect his behaviour.

"He is fully committed to Chelsea right now and I am absolutely sure he feels the trust, respect and love from the club and spectators."

IMAGO / News Images

The German continued to hint that Rudiger could extend, admitting that he is hopeful of keeping his star man.

"For me, he is a big competitor and he is exactly the right spot. He is in the most competitive league and at a club where winning matters, so let’s be a bit patient and hopefully we have a happy end." he concluded.

The news comes after it was reported that Real Madrid have stepped up their pursuit for the defender on a free transfer at the end of the season.

