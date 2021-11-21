Thomas Tuchel is Hoping For a 'Happy Ending' Regarding Antonio Rudiger's Contract at Chelsea
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is hopeful for a happy ending to Antonio Rudiger's contract stand-off at the club amid interest from Real Madrid.
The defender's current deal expires at the end of the season and is no closer to signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge.
Speaking to the press via football.london, Tuchel opened up on his hopes regarding the contract situation.
He said:"It can happen these days (contract stand-offs) but it does not effect his mentality, it doesn’t affect his quality, it doesn’t effect his behaviour.
"He is fully committed to Chelsea right now and I am absolutely sure he feels the trust, respect and love from the club and spectators."
The German continued to hint that Rudiger could extend, admitting that he is hopeful of keeping his star man.
"For me, he is a big competitor and he is exactly the right spot. He is in the most competitive league and at a club where winning matters, so let’s be a bit patient and hopefully we have a happy end." he concluded.
The news comes after it was reported that Real Madrid have stepped up their pursuit for the defender on a free transfer at the end of the season.
