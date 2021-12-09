Thomas Tuchel is Not Taking Chelsea Criticism Personally After Poor Run of Form

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is not taking criticism personally after Chelsea's 3-3 draw with Zenit on Wednesday.

The Blues boss fielded several questions about his underperforming side as journalists piled on the pressure during Chelsea's poor form.

Speaking to the press after the match againt Zenit via football.london, Tuchel stated that he is not taking the criticism personally.

When asked if his side are not listening to his messages, Tuchel said: "I remind myself now that you are normally a nice guy and that I don't take it personally that you make a judgment here that my players are not listening to me, which I don't find so nice. But it's your opinion."

The German continued to analyse his side's performance, believing that Chelsea forgot that they were the better team in Russia.

"I think we had a very good first 15 minutes and then we stopped doing the things we did in the first 15 minutes. I had the feeling, and it's my opinion, that when we are in charge, when we are the better team, we are forgetting why we are the better team. The investment, the level of concentration, the level of physical investment was higher enough to be the better team."

Whilst ignoring the criticism, Tuchel will be keen to get his Chelsea side back to winning ways as they dropped off the top of Group H and down to third in the Premier League.

They face Leeds next in the league, knowing that anything less than a win could damage their title hopes.

