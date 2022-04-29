Thomas Tuchel is Relishing Meeting Frank Lampard for the First Time in Chelsea Managerial Career

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted he is relishing having the opportunity to finally meet Everton manager Frank Lampard for the first time since he took over the club in January 2021.

Tuchel succeeded Lampard as Blues manager last year and has since gone on to win the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup during his tenure.

Lampard introduced many of Tuchel's current players to the team, meaning he knows the team well.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking ahead of his side's trip to face Lampard's Everton on Sunday afternoon, Tuchel revealed his admiration for the former Blues star, insisting he cannot wait to meet him.

"I was a huge fan of him as a player, and he is – and will remain – a legend at our club," he said, as quoted by football.london. "This is a given.

"I would love to meet him. We need the points, and they need the points urgently as well. It is an exciting week for me personally.

"I love to play at Old Trafford, and everybody tells me about the atmosphere at Goodison Park, how emotional and how tough it is to play there.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"These are two nice fixtures, what it is all about. I am excited to go there, and we expect a tough fight."

The Blues will be hoping to get closer to securing their third place spot in the league on Sunday, while Everton are attempting to avoid relegation as the end of the season nears.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube