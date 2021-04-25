Thomas Tuchel issues demand to Chelsea squad ahead of Real Madrid clash

Thomas Tuchel has told his Chelsea squad to keep performing at the 'highest level' after setting the benchmark during the 1-0 win against West Ham.

Chelsea were dominant against the Hammers as Timo Werner's second half strike extended their gap in the top four to three points.

It was an evening in east London which could've been far more comfortable had the Blues put their chances away, but they got over the line to seal a crucial win.

Tuchel recognised the 'benchmark' performance and wants the same levels for the 'crucial' end to the season.

"Well, all the performances are a benchmark," Tuchel told the media. "When we do it now, we want to do it on Tuesday and then Saturday again. This is how we approach our team and how you approach high-level sports.

"You can't be distracted by too many visions and goals that are too far away. I am very happy with the consistency and quality that we can deliver every three days. We play with courage and it is a really high level that we can produce consistently. This is what we demand for Tuesday in all different set-up, whether FA Cup, league or Champions League.

"We demand the same level which is full focus and to reach your own highest level and to play at that level. We will demand that next season and no matter what we say next season, no matter what the target is.

"I think the target will then be to win the first match when it arrives and in pre-season we won't allow anyone to even drop one percent, not even in friendly matches.

"When you sign up for Chelsea, you sign up to play at the highest level. We have to keep our feet on the ground and work hard. This is what the team feels, they are tired but they feel there are things to improve.

"We are capable to win and don't forget you need luck in the match, you need to deserve it of course to have the consistency to win matches. I am happy we have reached this crucial stage of the season like this."

