Thomas Tuchel Issues Demand to Chelsea Squad for Chesterfield Tie

Thomas Tuchel won't accept any excuses from his Chelsea side against Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round on Saturday evening.

Chelsea host the National League side at Stamford Bridge and are expected to cruise into the fourth round.

But as with any game, especially in cup competitions involving lower league sides, no win is ever guaranteed which Tuchel has made clear.

He will not go into the tie thinking his side are already through because he believes it is 'hugely arrogant'. Tuchel wants the best from his team against the Spireites after revealing he will name a strong team to face James Rowe's side.

The Chelsea boss wants to win and has demanded his side positively shift their focus and attitude to ensure they complete a professional job against the National League leaders, who are also unbeaten since the end of September.

“You can lose any game in football, that’s why the game is so popular," said Tuchel in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon. "You will never hear me say we can’t lose. This will be hugely arrogant. This is not the attitude how we want to approach the game tomorrow. Of course we are favourites. It’s the opposite to Germany, where you would switch the home advantage to the lower team, we have the advantage of having no travel.

"We play in front of our spectators in our stadium. We are huge favourites. We want to win, we demand it. We respect the game and any opponent. You can demand it from yourself if you think it through, any consequence you have to deliver performance. We need to be ready and need to have a strong squad, a squad that is ready to enjoy these minutes. If you want to reach the next round you need to win. This is as boring as it is but it is like this.”

Chelsea lost in the FA Cup final last season for the second season running and Tuchel knows what needs to be done to avoid final heartbreak for a third campaign running.

He added: “I think except for Leicester a lot of teams have unfinished business because only Leicester finished the business to be honest. If we want to go to Wembley we need to win tomorrow. We should not get carried away. Tomorrow is the business.

"We have enough to work on, to improve, to show and prove ourselves tomorrow on the pitch. This is what it is all about. Do not judge the opponent, do not judge the importance of the game. Just go and do our thing, this is what we demand. I demand from myself and will demand from the players.”

