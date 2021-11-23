Thomas Tuchel Issues Marcos Alonso Apology for Juventus Substitution Confusion Following Chelsea Victory

Thomas Tuchel has issued an apology to Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso after Cesar Azpilicueta was preferred as a substitute to replace injured Ben Chilwell against Juventus.

Chilwell's injury with 15 minutes to go has worried Blues fans, as Thomas Tuchel provided an update after the match.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Tuchel apologied to Alonso as he did not have the opportunity to get on.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He took responsibility for the substitution snub as Alonso appeared ready to replace Chilwell.

Tuchel admitted: ‘Yeah, it’s my fault. Hopefully Marcos doesn’t take this personally.

"I wanted Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) on the field. Every game we have the conversation, does he play or not. He has been so unlucky since a pain in his shoulder.

"We said we were bringing him on for Reece James then we had to bring him on the left and somebody said it was Marcos so I am sorry to him.”

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

However, with Chilwell looking likely to face a spell on the sidelines, Alonso could find himself back in the starting XI.

The Blues face Manchester United next in the Premier League on Sunday, with Chelsea hoping that Alonso can rediscover his early season form that kept Chilwell out of the team.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube