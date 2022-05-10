Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel: It Isn't My Job to Explain Chelsea DNA to Todd Boehly

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that he doesn't believe it is his job to explain the DNA of the club to prospective new owner Todd Boehly.

The American agreed terms to take over from Roman Abramovich with his consortium set to be in place as new owners by the end of the month.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel has opened up on his role under the new ownership but believes it is not his job to explain the Chelsea 'DNA' to Boehly and his consortium.

Boehly was present as Chelsea fell to a late draw against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, showing a range of emotions as he prepares to take over from Abramovich.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel admitted that he is happy to give his thoughts to the new owners but isn't sure that it is within his job requirements.

He said: "I don't even know if it is my job, I'm head coach of the team and have enough to do. 

"If he wants my impression I am happy to give it but I'm not too sure this is my job and I'm pretty sure he knows very well what Chelsea is all about."

This comes after it was reported that Tuchel is expected to be backed heavily this summer by Boehly once the Chelsea takeover is completed, with significant funds set to be available ahead of the summer transfer window.

Tuchel has already given his requests over who he wants to draft in this summer, which includes defensive and attacking reinforcements and now it remains to be seen as to what happens in the summer window.

