Thomas Tuchel: It Makes No Sense for Chelsea to Look at Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool or Man City

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that it makes no sense for his side to look at their Premier League rivals Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool or Manchester City after drawing to Manchester United on Thursday night.

The Blues dropped points despite domination as goals from Marcos Alonso and Cristiano Ronaldo ensured the spoils were shared.

Speaking to the press after the match, via BeIN Sports, Tuchel admitted it makes no sense to look at other teams as the Blues sit in third place in the Premier League.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "It makes no sense to look up to Liverpool and City. It makes no sesne to look down to Arsenal and Tottenham. We are Chelsea. We take care about ourselves."

The Blues sit on 66 points, six ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal but 13 behind second-placed Liverpool as they look likely to finish comfortably in the Champions League spots for next season.

This comes after Tuchel admitted that he has become frustrated with his side dropping points to Everton, Burnley and Manchester United (twice) this season.

He said: "We had too many matches where we drew this season. Even earlier in the season - Burnley, Everton. We clearly deserve more out of these. It's on us. We should take what is deserved."

However, this is not the sole reason that the German head coach believes Chelsea are not involved in the title race as he continued to say: "The big difference is Man City and Liverpool, in these moments, a full squad available and we struggled with Covid periods and long-term injuries. This is more decisive than the other thing."

