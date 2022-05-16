Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel: It May Be Impossible for Chelsea to Close Gap to Liverpool

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission, stating that it might be impossible for his side to close the gap to Liverpool after their FA Cup Final defeat to Jurgen Klopp's men.

The Blues fell to defeat at Wembley, losing 6-5 on penalties to see Chelsea lose the third consecutive FA Cup Final.

Speaking to the press, via the Independent, Tuchel opened up on the difficulties of closing the gap to the Reds.



“It’s maybe impossible,” Tuchel admitted. “I have to say, maybe impossible. They are improving their squad in every transfer window they have.

“It seems like we are losing key player. We are losing, of course, Toni, we’re losing Andreas. So this is tough and we already have gap close.”

Chelsea are currently unable to engage in transfer activities, with the Blues set to be taken over by Todd Boehly's consortium.

This will put an end to Roman Abramovich's successful spell as Chelsea owner, with Tuchel excited to move into the new era as he looks to close the gap to Liverpool in terms of transfers.



The head coach has confirmed he will hold further talks with Boehly ahead of the summer window.

He said: He said: "We had lunch together but it was in a room with everybody like players and staff. It was friendly and open, a very informal meeting over lunch for half an hour or 40 minutes. We didn’t go into details."

"It was not the moment, only to get a feeling and say hello. We talked more about baseball but when the moment is right, we will share our opinions in more detail in the next weeks.

 "He paid some money so I don’t think he’s keen to drop the ambition. That would be a big surprise. I am sure that he is ambitious to build a competitive Chelsea for the highest level."

