Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that it will be harder for him to pick his players up for their clash against Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday.

The Blues fell to a penalty shoot-out defeat against Liverpool on Saturday, meaning that they have now lost three consecutive FA Cup finals.

When asked if this makes it more difficult to motivate his players for the Premier League, Tuchel admitted it does.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel said: "Harder but impossible. For sure, harder, of course.

"Maybe the best way is to be honest. We have two days off and then we need to prepare. The season is not finished and we have goals to reach in the Premier League and this is sometimes hard. It is what it is.

"Life goes on and it will go on on Thursday at Stamford Bridge. We still have things to play for and it will be a bit harder without a trophy and the confidence of a big win."

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Blues were unlucky to fall to defeat at the hands of their Premier League rivals but must now focus on securing the single point required to see them finish in the UEFA Champions League spots.

Tottenham Hotspurs' victory over Arsenal on Thursday means that the Blues must get one point from their last two matches to secure their place in the top four.

Tuchel's men must pick themselves up as they face Leicester and Watford in the final matches of the season, both at Stamford Bridge.

