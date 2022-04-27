Thomas Tuchel has said 'it's time' for Chelsea to beat Manchester United away from home as they prepare for their Premier League clash.

The Blues will travel to Old Trafford for their 32nd league game of the season, and off the back of their late win against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Tuchel's side have not had the best of luck in recent years at the Red Devils though, with their last win at the Theatre of Dreams coming in 2013.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He spoke to the media in his press conference ahead of the trip to the north-west of England, and touched upon his Blues' lack of success at Old Trafford in the last few seasons.

“So it’s time.”

Tuchel also commented on whether or not it is a good time to play United amid their recent form, adding: “Always a good time for the win. No matter if you won the last match or last two against the same opponent.

"A win is always the next match! It just shows it is not easy. These kind of streaks exist in football. Against some opponents it is harder to get victories.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"Manchester United is this kind of opponent for us. With all the respect we have for the history, occasion and quality of Man U, we try to win and arrive to win.

"We prepare to win this match and see what questions are asked, what the game demands and how the momentum shifts or not. This is pretty much it. It is not so much now or never because they are struggling with results recently.

"We prepare all the time to have the feeling now or never. We try to prepare in the best way possible and win the match tomorrow. Chelsea and Man U as a football fan and big Premier League fan, it is a big match and I would always watch it. To be a part of it would be nice!”

