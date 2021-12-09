Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Thomas Tuchel: James Will be an Option in Midfield to Tackle Chelsea Selection Issues

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Reece James will be used as an option in midfield to tackle the Blues' ongoing injury crisis.

N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Trevoh Chalobah and Jorginho all missed Chelsea's match vs Zenit on Wednesday with a mixture of injury and COVID-19 related issues.

Speaking after the 3-3 draw via football.london, Tuchel admitted that James is set to be used in midfield more regularly.

The head coach admitted that he expects to have his first-choice midfielders back soon but admitted that James' quality keeps him as an option in the middle of the park.

When asked if he see's James as a stand-in midfielder in the future, Tuchel said: "Of course, but I expect normally N'Golo (Kante), Mateo (Kovacic), Jorgi and Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) to start in midfield and they are all out today so we need to be a bit creative and put Reecey in there.

"We knew about the quality in central midfield and wanted to have some physicality. That's why he helped us there today but the target is to put him back on the wing. For this, we need players back who can play in central midfield."

James may be required to feature in the middle of the park once more as Chelsea host Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday, knowing that anything less than a win would really damage their title chances.

Tuchel's side slipped to third in the table after defeat to West Ham last weekend.

