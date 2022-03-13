Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has joked about his side's travel plans for their Champions League tie against Lille on Wednesday night.

The Blues' owner Roman Abramovich was recently sanctioned by the UK Government, with the club subsequently being capped on how much they can spend on travel to away games.

Other aspects of the club have also been affected, such as the halting of merchandise and ticket sales for future games.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When speaking to the media after his side's 1-0 victory against Newcastle United on Sunday, Tuchel joked about their travel plans to the French side for their Champions League knockout stage second leg tie.

"My last information is we are getting a plane. So we can go by plane and come back by plane. If not, we'll go by train. If not, we'll go by bus. If not, I'll drive a seven-seater. Honestly, I will do it. You can mark my words, I will do to arrive there.

"If you asked me 20 years ago, 30 years ago, if I would join a Champions League match at the sideline and what I was willing to do, I'd say, 'ok, where do I have to be and when?' Why should this change?

"I will be there and we will be there. Of course, organisation wise, there are some negotiations going on and talks, but it doesn't influence me. That's what I mean, we have brilliant guys who organise the travel and we have, in every department, such committed people that at the moment things feel pretty normal."

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Blues were able to overcome the Magpies at Stamford Bridge after a tough battle in west London.

Kai Havertz's 89th minute strike was enough to seal the win for the World and European Champions.

