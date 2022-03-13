Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Jokes About Chelsea's Travel Plans to Lille Amid Sanctions

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has joked about his side's travel plans for their Champions League tie against Lille on Wednesday night. 

The Blues' owner Roman Abramovich was recently sanctioned by the UK Government, with the club subsequently being capped on how much they can spend on travel to away games. 

Other aspects of the club have also been affected, such as the halting of merchandise and ticket sales for future games. 

imago1010580578h

When speaking to the media after his side's 1-0 victory against Newcastle United on Sunday, Tuchel joked about their travel plans to the French side for their Champions League knockout stage second leg tie.

"My last information is we are getting a plane. So we can go by plane and come back by plane. If not, we'll go by train. If not, we'll go by bus. If not, I'll drive a seven-seater. Honestly, I will do it. You can mark my words, I will do to arrive there.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"If you asked me 20 years ago, 30 years ago, if I would join a Champions League match at the sideline and what I was willing to do, I'd say, 'ok, where do I have to be and when?' Why should this change?

"I will be there and we will be there. Of course, organisation wise, there are some negotiations going on and talks, but it doesn't influence me. That's what I mean, we have brilliant guys who organise the travel and we have, in every department, such committed people that at the moment things feel pretty normal."

imago1010579185h

The Blues were able to overcome the Magpies at Stamford Bridge after a tough battle in west London.

Kai Havertz's 89th minute strike was enough to seal the win for the World and European Champions.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010580524h
News

'Hugely Disappointed' - Eddie Howe Delivers Verdict on Red Card and Penalty Decision in Loss Against Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt19 minutes ago
imago1010577322h
News

'I Have to Jump' - Kai Havertz Shares Perspective on Potential Red Card Against Newcastle United

By Rob Calcutt20 minutes ago
imago1010580578h
News

'We Had a Hard Time' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Tough Chelsea Win Against Newcastle United

By Rob Calcutt35 minutes ago
imago1010579185h
News

'A Brilliant Win' - Kai Havertz Shares Delight After Tough Chelsea Victory Against Newcastle United

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010577322h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle | Premier League

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010577322h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle | Premier League

By Daniel Nuttman1 hour ago
chelsea-v-newcastle-united-premier-league (4)
Match Coverage

Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle: Kai Havertz Stunner Seals Late Win for Blues Over Newcastle United

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010335066h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Newcastle Clash

By Matt Debono4 hours ago