Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has joked about Lewis Hamilton's involvement in the Blues' loss to his boyhood club Arsenal following news that the Formula 1 superstar is involved in Sir Martin Broughton's bid to take over from Roman Abramovich.

A spokesperson for Hamilton confirmed his involvement in Sir Broughton's bid to buy Chelsea but has denied that he will invest £10 million into the club.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against West Ham and just days after their 4-2 loss to Arsenal, Tuchel was asked about Hamilton's allegiance to the club he supports.

When asked if he is concerned about Hamilton, an Arsenal fan, being involved in Chelsea, Tuchel replied: “That might explain something regarding two days ago! Hopefully no influence for the West Ham game.”

This comes just a day after Hamilton revealed his involvement with Sir Broughton's bid to buy Chelsea.

"We were contacted and Sir Martin spoke to me on the phone, explaining his and his team’s goals if they were to win the bid - which was incredibly exciting and very much aligned with my values," said the Mercedes driver.



Hamilton admitted he was an Arsenal fan, but has grown up being a sporting fan, revealing his uncle, Terry, was a Chelsea supporter.

He will play an active role in diversity and racism issues and is joined by Serena Williams in the bid.

Tuchel was full of praise for the pair for their achievements in sports as he continued: "I can tell you not more than that I am a big admirer of both of them - fantastic sports personalities on the court, on the racetrack and off. They take responsibility as human beings and are outstanding sports figures in what they do. They have our biggest and my biggest respect."

Chelsea will likely have new owners next month, with Raine set to name a preferred bidder before submitting to the UK Government for approval.

