Thomas Tuchel: Jorginho Criticism is Not Personal, I Love Him

Thomas Tuchel has declared that he loves Chelsea midfielder Jorginho and that his criticism of his performances during matches is not personal.

This comes as the German was animated on the touchline against Crystal Palace at Wembey on the weekend.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Arsenal on Wednesday, Tuchel discussed his criticism of Jorginho.

IMAGO / Action Plus

When asked if Jorginho's poor form has led to Tuchel's criticism o the pitch, the German stuck up for his deep lying playmaker.

He said:“He played injured, sacrificed for the team (this season). I think you see it now. You can never underestimate how much pressure is on playing for the national team, the country, for Italy.

The demands are high after big success like winning the Euros. I think he really felt the pressure there, everybody for Italy felt it. This is normal. Sometimes after big successes, very difficult to keep on going. He put a lot of responsibility naturally on his shoulders because he is never shy to do so. He is never shy to do it here, this is why I love him."

The head coach continued to admit that he was hard on him during the FA Cup semi-final after the Italian misplaced several passes.

IMAGO / Sportimage

" t’s true, I was very hard on him during the match," he continued. "He had some situations he could do better and normal does. It is never personal.

"I love Jorgi. I know that he knows it. We see now we overused him, I have the feeling we see the consequences of these huge amount of matches. If he plays he is always fully involved, gives everything and plays with a lot of effort.

"He has to be absolutely fresh to have the influence he normally has. He is not mentally, physically in the freshest moment at the minute. He is not to blame for. It affects how I analyse it, he had two or three situations where he could do better (vs Crystal Palace). Nothing personal. Nothing that stands between us.”

