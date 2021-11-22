Thomas Tuchel: Kai Havertz Doubtful for Chelsea to Face Juventus Due to Hamstring Problem

Kai Havertz could miss Chelsea's Champions League clash against Juventus on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old suffered a hamstring strain during the 3-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel took the German midfielder off at the King Power and confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the attacker is a doubt for the Group H tie.

"We had to take Kai off due to hamstring problems, he felt a bit of tension. We have some doubts with him, we need to check to see if he can train without any problems. This is more or less the question mark."

Chelsea will have Timo Werner available once again after he made his return from a hamstring problem. Romelu Lukaku is in contention to come back into the frame after an ankle problem, but a late decision will be made on the Belgian's involvement.

Mateo Kovacic is still sidelined with a hamstring injury. Jorginho has recovered from a knock which forced him off against the Foxes at the weekend.

Tuchel knows how big the game is on Tuesday and has urged the supporters to get behind the team.

"It is a big game, a tough game," added the Chelsea head coach.

"We need everyone in the stadium full on. We need ourselves to be on a top level."

