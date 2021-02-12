Thomas Tuchel: Kai Havertz needs time to reach full potential at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is convinced that Kai Havertz will reach his full potential at Chelsea after a tough start to life in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old made the blockbuster £72 million transfer from Bayer Leverkusen but hasn't quite hit the heights of his time in Germany.

A change in country, culture, away from family and settling in at a new club with a new set of teammates during a pandemic has proved hard for the German and clearly taken its toll. He also tested positive for Covid-19 back in November.

Havertz has recorded five goals and six assists in 26 appearances for the Blues so far in his debut season in west London.

Now he has to contend with a change of manager after the departure of Frank Lampard and the arrival of a fellow German, Tuchel.

And Tuchel has 'no doubts' that Havertz will fulfil his potential that Chelsea saw in him before landing him in the summer.

"I am pretty sure we will see that, it takes it’s time and there is no short answer, if there was then I would go and talk to him to bring out his full potential," said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london.

"What we know and what we can rely on is this potential in him, there is logic to show it on the pitch. For every transfer and change of club is different, sometimes you need more time to adapt, sometimes it is quick, sometimes it is a process.

"All we can do is push him, support him and give him what he needs and we will figure this out.

"He had a really good start with us and I have the feeling that I see a guy who is self aware, humble and incredibly talented.

"There are no doubts that he will show those, sooner the better. Unfortunately he has missed training and matches for us and hopefully he will come back in the next days as I am convinced he will have a big impact."

He will miss Chelsea's clash against Newcastle United on Monday night but Tuchel expects him return to the side soon.

