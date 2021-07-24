Thomas Tuchel: Kai Havertz's First Season at Chelsea Positive, Areas for Improvement

Thomas Tuchel has outlined the areas Kai Havertz can improve on to take the next step at Chelsea.

Havertz, 22, joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in a blockbuster deal last summer and ended his debut season in England in winning fashion.

It was a difficult season for the Germany midfielder who also contracted Covid-19 towards the end of 2020. But as the season went on, Havertz grew and settled to life in England. He ended up being the difference for Chelsea in the Champions League final as his first half goal in Porto sealed a 1-0 win over Manchester City to secure the club's second European Cup.

He then joined up with Germany for the European Championships, but couldn't go all the way. They were knocked out by England however Havertz was a bright spark for his country, capping off a season to be proud of.

Havertz will return to Chelsea soon once his holiday period ends which will see him link back up with Tuchel and the rest of the squad.

Tuchel oversaw Havertz at the Euros and reflected on his first season in west London, offering advice on where he can improve to take his game to the next level.

"For him personally he played a good Euros," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website.

"He was a threat constantly in the German team for the others to score. Of course he had an excellent ending to our season and although the German team did not do so well at the Euros, I think he can personally be satisfied with the first steps he made here in England and with the outcome for him. There's things to improve, things to keep the level up high, where he can play and he proved that he can play. This is the next step."

