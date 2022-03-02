Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel: Kepa Arrizabalaga 'Focused' Despite Carabao Cup Final Woes

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that goalkepeer Kepa Arrizabalaga remains focused in training despite missing the Blues' deciding penalty in the shoot-out against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Kepa skied Chelsea's 11th penalty at Wembley as they fell to defeat against Liverpool.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel admitted that Kepa is still focused in training.

imago1010228973h

"So he did his job in a fantastic manner but the penalties were well-taken (by Liverpool) and the momentum was not on our side in the shootout.

Read More

"Today in training, I found him very focused and relaxed in a way after he had a huge disappointment about the outcome. So after a day off yesterday, he was relaxed and trained very well," he said.

This will come as good news for Chelsea as they look to face Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round and Kepa could be preferred to Edouard Mendy.

"The decision is already made," Tuchel said on the decision, "and both keepers already know about it. But I don't want to give it now."

It remains to be seen as to whether Kepa will be chosen to start, but the Spaniard saved an extra-time penalty in the last round against Plymouth Argyle as Chelsea secured their place to face Luton.

The trip to Kenilworth Road comes at a bad time for the Blues, who are without several players due to 'overloads' after playing the Carabao Cup final just days ago.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010228973h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Kepa Arrizabalaga 'Focused' Despite Carabao Cup Final Woes

By Nick Emms
just now
imago1010218821h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Could Not Believe' Trevoh Chalobah's Dressing Room Surgery After Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final

By Nick Emms
29 minutes ago
imago0152179248h
News

Report: Roman Abramovich Rejects £2.5B Offer to Buy Chelsea

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1002915219h (1)
News

Report: Roman Abramovich Appoints Bank to Handle Sale of Chelsea

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago0152179248h
News

Report: Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Looking to Transfer Part of Wealth to UAE

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1010114109h
News

Report: Chelsea Interested Hansjörg Wyss Backed By American Consortium

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1010263266h
News

Report: Borussia Dortmund Interested in Chelsea's Timo Werner Despite Lack of 'Concrete Negotiations'

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1008968182h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Pushing for Barcelona Move Ahead of Meeting Next Week

By Jago Hemming
3 hours ago