Thomas Tuchel: Kepa Arrizabalaga 'Focused' Despite Carabao Cup Final Woes

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that goalkepeer Kepa Arrizabalaga remains focused in training despite missing the Blues' deciding penalty in the shoot-out against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Kepa skied Chelsea's 11th penalty at Wembley as they fell to defeat against Liverpool.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel admitted that Kepa is still focused in training.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

"So he did his job in a fantastic manner but the penalties were well-taken (by Liverpool) and the momentum was not on our side in the shootout.

"Today in training, I found him very focused and relaxed in a way after he had a huge disappointment about the outcome. So after a day off yesterday, he was relaxed and trained very well," he said.

This will come as good news for Chelsea as they look to face Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round and Kepa could be preferred to Edouard Mendy.

"The decision is already made," Tuchel said on the decision, "and both keepers already know about it. But I don't want to give it now."

It remains to be seen as to whether Kepa will be chosen to start, but the Spaniard saved an extra-time penalty in the last round against Plymouth Argyle as Chelsea secured their place to face Luton.

The trip to Kenilworth Road comes at a bad time for the Blues, who are without several players due to 'overloads' after playing the Carabao Cup final just days ago.

