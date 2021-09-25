Thomas Tuchel: Kepa Won't Say 'I'm Not Happy' at Edouard Mendy's Chelsea Return

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Kepa Arrizabalaga will not complain despite being dropped after impressive performances during Edouard Mendy's injury.

The goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in the league with Tottenham before making a penalty shootout save against Aston Villa to see his side advance in the Carabao Cup.

Speaking on Friday, via France24, Tuchel opened up on Kepa.

"We are here to push Kepa to the absolute limit," said Tuchel. "He is fantastic and we are happy to have him.

"But Mendy is in the moment number one and number one is ready to play. It is easy, not hard at all. There are no hard feelings in there.

"This is welcome to Chelsea, the competition goes on at a very high level. They are friends, there are no hard words. He will not come to my office and say I'm not happy."

Kepa will get his chance to impress during January when Mendy jets off with Senegal at the African Cup of Nations and will be looking to take his chance to re-claim the number one spot in Chelsea's goal.

In the meantime, Kepa will have to remain patient and take his chance in Chelsea's cup games when handed the opportunity.

