Thomas Tuchel 'Knows Why' Chelsea 'Struggled to Show Quality' Against Brighton

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said he knows why his team struggled to show their quality against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Blues were ahead through Hakim Ziyech but dropped two points as Adam Webster's second-half header brought the Seagulls level.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Tuchel admitted that his side did not show their quality but says he knows the reason why.

Chelsea performed under par once again, struggling to control possession and create chances for the second match in a row.

Ziyech's opener was lucky, with Chelsea on the back foot up until the Moroccan's wonderful left-footed strike.

However, the Chelsea boss is refusing to be angry or upset with the performance of his team, admitting he is aware of the reason for the lack of quality.

"I refuse to be angry. It's not about the ambition," he said. "We were lucky to be one goal ahead. We struggled to show the quality and we know the reasons. We demand a lot for us but it is not the time to be too harsh with the team."

The head coach credited the mental and physical tiredness of his team as the reason for the poor performance, revealing that he will sanction a period of rest before the Blues return to action against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Chelsea must turn their poor run of form around or risk having to look over their shoulder in the Premier League as they sit third in the table.

