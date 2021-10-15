    • October 15, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Labels Chelsea 'Favourites' for Next Seven Fixtures

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed his team's chances ahead of their next seven fixtures, labelling them as 'favourites' in each match.

    The Blues face Brentford, Malmo, Norwich City, Southampton, Newcastle, Malmo and Burnley before the November international break.

    Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash at Brentford, Tuchel has labelled his side as favourites for the upcoming matches.

    sipa_35323871

    He said: "I can agree with you that we have seven games where we are seven times the favourites. We have seven times to prove that we are the better team, because we want to be the better team.

    "We should not be shy to acknowledge that or make us smaller than we are. We want to prove in the next seven times in the next spell that we deserve to be the favourites. We need a certain mentality to do so. If favourite means things will be easy, we cannot be more wrong and this is the wrong path to go

    "If being favourite means we still expect a tough one tomorrow at Brentford, then this is a good one to accept." 

    liverpool-v-chelsea-premier-league (1)

    The Blues go into the London derby sitting top of the Premier League table on 16 points, whilst Brentford have made a fine start to the season and sit seventh, on 12 points.

    A win will help the Blues maintain their position as they sit one point ahead of Liverpool and two ahead of Manchester City going into the weekend's fixtures.

