    • November 1, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Labels Chelsea Job as 'Perfect Fit' Ahead of Malmo Clash

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has described the 'perfect fit' when asked about his role at the club.

    The German joined in January and went on to win the Champions League in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

    Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Malmo, Tuchel names the job as the 'perfect fit' as he discussed his happiness in London.

    When asked about working at Chelsea he said: "It seems to be the perfect fit from day one. This is maybe the last percent, if you feel fully happy and appreciated. Everything falls into place genuinely. Then you are able to produce results together. I am part of a big team, a big club. This is how I see myself. I don’t know if I need extra motivation.

    "The desire to step into this desire to step into this adventure was much higher than the fear and concern of an 18-month contract. This is what you need in football, you need to take the adventure. You need to be brave and courageous. I got a big reward for this, I am happy where I am. I want to be better every single day, this is a good environment to do this."

    The manager will be hoping for a positive result against Malmo as the Blues set out to defend their Champions League title.

