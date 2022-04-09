Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Labels Chelsea Thrashing of Southampton as a 'Very Good Performance'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has labelled his side's thrashing of Southampton as a 'very good performance'. 

The Blues beat the Saints 6-0 at the Saint Mary's Stadium, which sees them remain third in the Premier League table as they push for a top four finish. 

Goals from Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz were able to end Chelsea's recent run of consecutive losses.

imago1011011018h

When speaking to the media after the match, via BBC Sport, Tuchel appeared delighted with the result as his side scored six goals for the second time this season.

"It was a very good performance and a well deserved win. It is a tough stadium to come to but we made it look easy. In possession we were very focused so it's a very good performance and an excellent result.

"Straight away we looked focused and determined to turn things around. We were hungry in challenges and we were always dangerous. We created a lot of chances to decide the match very early.

"We wanted to play with the same attitude but we have a lot of matches in the legs so we managed the game after that. It is easier when you lead than when you are down but it was a good mentality."

imago1011169518h

Alonso opened the scoring for the Blues inside the opening ten minutes of the game, with Mount adding a second shortly after.

A calm finish from Werner made it 3-0, with Havertz scoring the fourth and sealing the result before halftime.

Werner and Mount both added their second goals in the first 15 minutes after the restart as they cruised to victory.

imago1011166698h
imago1011168299h
imago1011168300h
imago1011130429h
imago1011011018h
imago1011111984h
imago1011002870h (1)
imago1010075105h
