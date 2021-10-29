Thomas Tuchel Labels Chelsea's Clash With Newcastle as a 'Tough' Match

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has labelled his side's clash against Newcastle as a tough match as the Blues travel up north in the Premier League.

Tuchel's side currently sit top of the table and will be looking to extend their lead as they face managerless Newcastle.

Speaking ahead of the match, Tuchel has discussed the affair.

He said: “Let’s see. I cannot predict it. Things have changed for them, maybe in the dressing room and in the club and belief in the city and in the belief of the supporters with what’s coming. Maybe that affects the atmosphere in the stadium for them and for us."

"Listen, we experience right now the huge value to play against us. We come off these matches where we played as so-called favourites and if you look again at the table, it is the same constellation."

The manager proceeded to praise his side for their recent approach, responding from back to back defeats to Manchester City and Juventus with strong performances to see the Blues head to the top of the Premier League table.

"I liked a lot how we approached these matches with the kind of intensity and effort we put into these matches. It was a nice approach and the effort we absolutely want from our team. To prove the point during the 90 minutes, we know very well that you can turn things around and close gaps in 90 minutes. That’s football, that is the game," Tuchel continued.

"Newcastle will try their best performance, the spectators will try to help. We are responsible for us, for our limits, to set new standards and meet our standards in what we demand. We expect a tough game and this cannot be a surprise because we play in the Premier League and coming to a very emotional and big club. That’s what we are looking for, we need to be on our best level tomorrow to catch the three points. We are up for the three points.”

The Blues will be hoping for a strong performance on Tyneside as they look to continue at the top of the league table at the Magpies' expense.

