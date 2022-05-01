Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Labels Individual Mistakes as 'Huge Penalty' in Chelsea's Top 4 Race

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has labelled his side's numerous individual mistakes as a 'huge penalty' for his side in their race for Premier League top four.

The Blues lost 1-0 away at Merseyside to Everton on Sunday afternoon as a goal from Richarlison allowed Frank Lampard to get the better of his former club.

Having dropped points recently to Manchester united, Arsenal and Everton, the race for top four has now become increasingly difficult, despite Chelsea remaining in the drivers seat.

imago1011702009h

Speaking after his side's defeat to Everton that saw a mistake on the ball from captain Cesar Azpilicueta lead to a goal, Tuchel gave his thoughts on how it affects his team.

"Big individual mistakes cost the game for us," he told Chelsea's official 5th Stand app. "It is a huge penalty in our season because it costs us an incredible amount of points."

Tuchel was asked at his post-match press conference whether his side have an issue in attack, after failing to register a goal against 18th placed Everton.

"If there is something I could do, I would try it," he said, as quoted by football.london. "The key for me is to have a clean sheet. It's a different game against Man United, the game was more open and there were more chances.

imago1011703127h

"This was more like the game against West Ham and against West Ham we had a clean sheet and played without any big mistakes.

"If you fall behind against an atmopshere like this, install belief in the opponents team, you struggle."

imago1010561537h
