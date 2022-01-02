'It Was Tough' - Thomas Tuchel Shares Thoughts on Chelsea's Draw Against Liverpool

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has given his thoughts on his side's Premier League draw against Liverpool on Sunday evening.

The Blues drew 2-2 with the Reds, having been two goals down in the first half hour thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

However, a stunning strike from Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic's powerful finish earned the hosts a point at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS after the game, Tuchel commented on the result that sees the Blues remain second in the table.

"We will never be that arrogant to say it's a must-win against a Liverpool team. You always have to fight hard in every game, and against Liverpool double, triple at times. We did huge mistakes, unfortunately, because we started very strong.

"They have the quality to punish. We struggled a bit in the last finishing, decision making to create more chances. The goal got the belief and quality back. It was almost the perfect comeback in the first half to turn it completely around.

"It was tough. In the end, we would love to have some changes in a proactive way. But the substitutions are always because of injuries, reacting to take care of problems that cost us in the moment to win these games."

Mane and Salah capitalised on poor defending in the first half to give the visitors a 2-0 lead after just 26 minutes.

However Kovacic hit a superb volley from outside the box to launch a comeback against the Reds, before Pulisic levelled the scoring just before the end of the opening 45 minutes.

Chelsea stay in second place for now, one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side.

