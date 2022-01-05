Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Thomas Tuchel Labels Romelu Lukaku as 'Impatient' Following Chelsea Apology

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has labelled striker Romelu Lukaku as 'impatient' after he apologised for going behind the club's back to conduct an interview with Sky Sport Italia.

The 28-year-old is set to return to Chelsea's line-up against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, via Standard Sport, Tuchel has labelled his forward as impatient.

imago1008894623h (1)

"I think it’s impatience more than anything else," Tuchel said. "He is impatient. He wants big chances. But he is impatient and it is hard for him to accept that sometimes the grass does not grow faster when you pull it."

Read More

The head coach continued to explain how the Belgian must accept a period of adaptation before he is at his best.

imago1007454972h

He continued: "Like in every transfer you have to accept there is a change of environment, a change of city, a change of culture, club, team-mates, playing style and league. He is not the first player to take some time but while he was doing it he was always scoring and we were still in the situations where we adapt to each other.

"So of course in the end it’s on the player. We can just help him fulfil his potential and this is what we do. Sometimes it’s fast, sometimes it’s slow. Sometimes it’s a bit easier."

Lukaku will be hoping to get back within the goals upon his return to action, having scored in back to back games against Aston Villa and Brighton.

imago1008898285h
