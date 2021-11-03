'He is Too Talented' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Admission Over Ruben Loftus-Cheek After Malmo Win

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made an admission on Ruben Loftus-Cheek after their win against Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues were 1-0 winners away from home, with Hakim Ziyech scoring the only goal of the game from Callum Hudson-Odoi's wonderful cross in the second half.

Victory in Sweden means Chelsea are now one step closer to qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition as they continue the defence of their European crown.

Speaking to the media after the game via Football.London, Tuchel praised the midfielder after yet another strong performance in blue, as he said: "I think we can give him credit to find his way in the match.

"He fought his way through. Maybe this was symbolic for him that he didn't disappear. He wants to dominate opponents. He is too talented to just be a part of the group. He needs to use his talent."

Chelsea were enjoying the most of the possession and chances throughout the first half of the game, but were unable to really test the Malmo defence.

As the match approached the hour mark, Hudson-Odoi sent a fantastic cross towards the back post, where Ziyech was on hand to tap it in and give his side the lead.

Loftus-Cheek's appearance on Tuesday was his ninth of the season so far, and his fourth start of the campaign.

Rumours in the summer suggested he would leave the club during the transfer window, but the midfielder has impressed in all his appearances so far.

Chelsea next face Burnley on Saturday.

