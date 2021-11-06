Thomas Tuchel Labels Sean Dyche's Burnley 'Lucky' as Chelsea Punished for Missed Chances

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has labelled Sean Dyche's Burnley 'lucky' to come away from their fixture with a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues hosted the Clarets at Stamford Bridge on match day 11 of the 2021/22 Premier League season, as they hoped to extend their lead at the top of the table.

With goals coming from Kai Havertz and Matej Vydra, the two teams couldn't be separated after 90 minutes, despite the majority of the game being controlled by Tuchel's Blues.

Speaking after the game, Thomas Tuchel responded to a question as to whether Burnley were lucky to get the draw.

"Very lucky but that's football," he said, as quoted by football.london. "Were we lucky in the first of these seven matches to escape with a clean sheet against Brentford? Yes, we were.

"So, of course, they were lucky but that's why everyone loves the game because it's possible to win matches like this.

Tuchel continued to support his team, insisting that he liked the way they performed.

"I stick with my feelings from the sidelines, I have proof from the data we have now that we had a fantastic match. I liked the attitude, I liked the intensity and the concentration levels.

"We collected first and second balls, did so much invisible work as a team to control a match like this.

"We created so many chances so it was a fantastic effort and a fantastic performance. So I am super happy. It can happen in football, sometimes unfortunately like today, that somebody else steals some points and is lucky."

