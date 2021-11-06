Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Labels Sean Dyche's Burnley 'Lucky' as Chelsea Punished for Missed Chances

    Author:

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has labelled Sean Dyche's Burnley 'lucky' to come away from their fixture with a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon.

    The Blues hosted the Clarets at Stamford Bridge on match day 11 of the 2021/22 Premier League season, as they hoped to extend their lead at the top of the table.

    With goals coming from Kai Havertz and Matej Vydra, the two teams couldn't be separated after 90 minutes, despite the majority of the game being controlled by Tuchel's Blues.

    imago1007842558h

    Read More

    Speaking after the game, Thomas Tuchel responded to a question as to whether Burnley were lucky to get the draw.

    "Very lucky but that's football," he said, as quoted by football.london. "Were we lucky in the first of these seven matches to escape with a clean sheet against Brentford? Yes, we were.

    "So, of course, they were lucky but that's why everyone loves the game because it's possible to win matches like this.

    Tuchel continued to support his team, insisting that he liked the way they performed.

    imago1007747783h

    "I stick with my feelings from the sidelines, I have proof from the data we have now that we had a fantastic match. I liked the attitude, I liked the intensity and the concentration levels.

    "We collected first and second balls, did so much invisible work as a team to control a match like this.

    "We created so many chances so it was a fantastic effort and a fantastic performance. So I am super happy. It can happen in football, sometimes unfortunately like today, that somebody else steals some points and is lucky."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007848768h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Labels Sean Dyche's Burnley 'Lucky' as Chelsea Punished for Missed Chances

    35 seconds ago
    imago1007746724h
    News

    'I Trust My Skills' - Thomas Tuchel Not Afraid of Chelsea Sack

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007848779h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Rues Chelsea Wastefulness in Front of Goal During Burnley Draw

    1 hour ago
    imago1007749131h
    News

    Loftus-Cheek Sends Tennis-Related Challenge To Teammates

    1 hour ago
    imago1007848759h
    News

    'We Are In a Good Place' - Thomas Tuchel Happy With Chelsea Side But Insists They Need Break

    2 hours ago
    imago1007747027h
    News

    Antonio Rudiger Admits David Luiz & Gary Cahill Were His 'Biggest Influences' at Chelsea

    2 hours ago
    imago1007848768h
    News

    Sean Dyche Responds to Thomas Tuchel Calling Burnley 'Lucky'

    3 hours ago
    imago1007679633h
    News

    'It's Good Where He Is Right Now' - Tuchel Refuses To Get Dragged Into Talk on Gallagher's Future

    3 hours ago