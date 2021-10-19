'We Play Too Much' - Thomas Tuchel Would Prefer Less Matches in Football Calendar

    • October 19, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Laments Amount of Games for International Players Following Chelsea Injuries & Form

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would prefer less games in the football calendar as he prepares for his side's Champions League clash against Malmo. 

    The Blues are currently playing around two games a week as they look to progress on the European stage, as well as competing in the Premier League and Carabao Cup competitions alongside their continental fixtures. 

    Wednesday's game will be the third match in their Champions League group. 

    Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of the fixture and commented on how often his side are playing, as he said: "From our players, yeah I think we lack a little bit of form. 

    "We lack a bit of enthusiasm in the last percent. One big reason is that we play too much. Not we as the club, but the players. I am a big friend of quality and not quantity. This is the situation right now. It is what we are facing. This is nothing new."

    Chelsea are currently top of the Premier League table courtesy of six wins from a possible eight, ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

    They are also second in their Champions League group behind leaders Juventus, and are in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup, where they will soon face Southampton for a spot in the quarter-finals.

    The German boss also spoke on the upcoming challenges they will have to face as the season progresses, adding: "The next national break is coming, it is coming soon. It will not change. 

    "On the opposite, in January or February we have another competition to play in. We can look a bit stiff, a bit harder than it should be. We are talking about Premier League, the toughest league in the world."

    Chelsea kick off against Malmo at 8:00 PM (UK) on Wednesday night.

