'Always Because of Injuries' - Thomas Tuchel Complains About Chelsea's Injury Woes

January 2, 2022
Thomas Tuchel Laments Chelsea's Injuries After Draw Against Liverpool

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has complained about his side's number of injuries after their draw against Liverpool on Sunday evening. 

The Blues drew 2-2 against the Reds at Stamford Bridge, with Trevoh Chalobah having to be substituted in the second half after picking up a knock. 

A point at home sees Chelsea remain second in the Premier League table after 21 games played. 

imago1008929508h

Speaking to beIN SPORTS after the clash, Tuchel mentioned how his squad's injuries have affected his substitutions in recent weeks.

"It was tough. In the end, we would love to have some changes in a proactive way. 

"But the substitutions are always because of injuries, reacting to take care of problems that cost us in the moment to win these games."

Read More

Chelsea's injury woes have seen them struggle during their last few games and they were unable to pick up any sort of form throughout a busy December schedule.

imago1008930715h

They have only lost once since the end of September but a series of draws have seen them lose pace on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Tuchel made the decision to drop Romelu Lukaku from the squad against Liverpool after his recent comments suggesting he was unhappy at the club.

The German boss' side were 2-0 down after 26 minutes with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah both netting to give the visitors a commanding lead.

However the European Champions ignited a spirited comeback against the third placed side, with Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic ensuring the points were shared in west London after a close affair between the two teams.

imago1008930800h
