Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has lauded Antonio Rudiger's performance against Real Madrid, despite their exit from the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The German scored his first ever goal in the competition as the Blues won 3-2 on the night at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Madrid were the 5-4 aggregate victors across the two ties.

It means Chelsea have been knocked out of the tournament after their title win last season, with the La Liga side progressing to the semi-finals.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Tuchel spoke to the media afterwards, via football.london, and had nothing but praise for the German defender, despite their exit from the Champions League.

"Toni was outstanding. It was a world-class performance in all belongings. It is what he does on an extremely high level.

"It is his mentality and focus, and leadership all combined. It is outstanding. This is another example of what he can do after another. That's it."

The German boss was also pleased with the way his side performed overall, as he said: "I'm very happy. It's the way to go forward.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

"We demand a lot from the players and if we have this kind of effort, we are a special team. If not, we can lose against anybody. So the point is made.

"The demands are high and to demand it in three matches with our schedule is not easy, but they showed a lot of character today and can be very proud. But at the same time, we are disappointed."

Mason Mount and Timo Werner also scored for Chelsea, but goals from Rodrygo and Karim Benzema sent Madrid through to the final four.

