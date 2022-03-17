Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Lauds Cesar Azpilicueta After Champions League Win Against Lille

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has lauded club captain Cesar Azpilicueta after their Champions League win against Lille on Wednesday night. 

The Blues were 2-1 victors against their French opponents on the night, with their 4-1 aggregate scoreline win sending them through to the quarter-finals. 

Goals from Christian Pulisic and the Spanish international were enough to see the Blues over the line on their travels. 

imago1010648082h

Tuchel spoke to BT Sport after the match and had nothing but praise for Azpilicueta, who scored his 16th ever goal for the club in the tie.

"No excuses. He plays 12, 15 years here. Azpi is used to focus on football. That's why it is possible to stay focused. The Club has the mentality to sharpen the mind, the attitude.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The skipper of so many years does what is needed to step up. It makes it possible to focus in difficult times."

He also spoke to the other media after the game, via football.london, on how big of a role he has played for the club as he said: "He is maybe the perfect example to describe a person as a leader. He is doing it in good times and bad times. 

imago1010648274h

"If he is a regular starter or not. If he is playing a wing-back, which is maybe not his best position, he is there. He lives what it takes to be a Chelsea captain. We do not need extra, extra at the moment. We just need reliable teamwork and reliable spirit.

"I don't know if Azpi is talking to the players. I just know he is doing what he normally does."

Lille opened the scoring through Burak Yilmaz but Pulisic equalised in first half stoppage team, before Azpilicueta scored the winner with around 20 minutes remaining.

imago1010646997h
