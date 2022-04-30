Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Lauds Chelsea Squad for Keeping Dressing Room Competitive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has lauded his squad for keeping the west London side's dressing room incredibly competitive.

The Blues have a number of top quality players including the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Saul Niguez and Hakim Ziyech, all of whom struggle to get themselves a consistent place in the starting XI.

Chelsea's youth academy is one of the best in the world and is responsible for producing stars like Mason Mount, Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah, as well as West Ham's Declan Rice.

Speaking ahead of his side's league clash with Everton on Sunday afternoon, Tuchel praised his side for managing to keep the dressing room a competitive atmosphere.

"It (team selection) is not about age in any direction," he said, as quoted by football.london. "If Thiago (Silva) helps us and can perform, we don't care about how old he is.

"And we don't care how young somebody is. When you are ready, you are ready.

"I strongly believe you find your way if you have what it takes. I am very grateful for the quality the academy produces and grateful for the culture at Chelsea to push these boys through, and this is top, top quality.

"It is our job to let them play, to prepare them and push them on this kind of level. This is what Chelsea is about. I am happy for that."

Chelsea will take on Everton on Sunday afternoon as they look to move nine points clear of fourth placed Arsenal in the Premier League.

