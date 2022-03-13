Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised Kai Havertz for his late goal in their crucial win against Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Blues were able to beat the Magpies 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, with the German attacker scoring in the 89th minute to seal the win for the World and European Champions.

It was the first game they played on their home turf since the news that club owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK Government.

Speaking to the media after the match, via football.london, Tuchel lauded Havertz for his late strike against Newcastle, as well as commenting on how tough the game was for his side.

"The Kai Havertz goal was exceptional. We were, of course, a bit lucky today. We maybe had a hard time on the pitch because Newcastle was physical, well deserved, gave us difficulty to create chances and accelerate the game in the last 30 metres.

"It was so important not to concede. To have the quality with one chance, one quality pass and one quality finish to win it. Thank goodness we did it. We never got frustrated about it. They defended very, very well. You could see in the last four minutes what a goal does to the team.

"We were so good in the last four minutes. It was so easy to find the gaps, the switch of play, everything was so easy and so much more fluid. This is what happens. I think the distraction level was not the biggest part today."

Chelsea found it tough against their opponents, despite enjoying the majority of possession throughout the whole game.

It required a moment of brilliance from Havertz to seal the win, with the German international netting after Jorginho's superb lofted ball.

