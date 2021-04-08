Thomas Tuchel lauds 'key player' Mason Mount after he nets in Chelsea's victory over Porto

Thomas Tuchel was delighted for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount who netted their opener during the 2-0 win over FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday evening.

The 22-year-old broke the deadlock at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan with a superb turn and finish in the 32nd minute to ensure Chelsea sealed a 2-0 win as Ben Chilwell added a second in the closing stages.

Mount continued to show how important he is to the Chelsea side and Tuchel was asked if the Blues star was the best young player in England post match.

He responded: "He is a young player from our academy a very important player for our squad at a young age. I can only repeat that he has the right mentality and attitude towards training and games. He has the right attitude towards success. He has both feet on the ground, is open and hungry to learn.

"It is very difficult for me to compare players in different positions and even in the same positions. There are different roles and players have different tasks. So I am not the right guy to judge who is the best and second best.

"Mason is an important and key player for us and I am happy he fits into this role at a young age. It is good to have him."

Tuchel wasn't the only one to deliver glowing praise to Mount. Joe Cole hailed Mount as a 'manager's dream' in the BT Sport studio after his goalscoring display in Seville.

"He’s a manager’s dream because he does the tactics to a tee off the ball. In that difficult spell just before they changed the manager, when nobody was playing well, he stood up, so he’s a leader as well."

