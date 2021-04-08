NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel lauds 'key player' Mason Mount after he nets in Chelsea's victory over Porto

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel was delighted for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount who netted their opener during the 2-0 win over FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday evening.

The 22-year-old broke the deadlock at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan with a superb turn and finish in the 32nd minute to ensure Chelsea sealed a 2-0 win as Ben Chilwell added a second in the closing stages. 

Mount continued to show how important he is to the Chelsea side and Tuchel was asked if the Blues star was the best young player in England post match.

He responded: "He is a young player from our academy a very important player for our squad at a young age. I can only repeat that he has the right mentality and attitude towards training and games. He has the right attitude towards success. He has both feet on the ground, is open and hungry to learn.

sipa_32882894

"It is very difficult for me to compare players in different positions and even in the same positions. There are different roles and players have different tasks. So I am not the right guy to judge who is the best and second best.

"Mason is an important and key player for us and I am happy he fits into this role at a young age. It is good to have him."

Tuchel wasn't the only one to deliver glowing praise to Mount. Joe Cole hailed Mount as a 'manager's dream' in the BT Sport studio after his goalscoring display in Seville.

"He’s a manager’s dream because he does the tactics to a tee off the ball. In that difficult spell just before they changed the manager, when nobody was playing well, he stood up, so he’s a leader as well."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32883464
News

Sérgio Conceição believes Porto deserved more in 2-0 defeat to Chelsea

sipa_32882996
News

Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea 'escaped' with 2-0 win over Porto in Champions League quarter-finals

sipa_32882935
News

Thomas Tuchel lauds 'key player' Mason Mount after he nets in Chelsea's victory over Porto

sipa_32882996
News

Thomas Tuchel pleased to see Chelsea reaction in Porto win following West Brom defeat

Tuchel cover 2
Transfer News

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel prepared to offload at least nine Chelsea stars this summer

sipa_32882657
News

Why Timo Werner and Kai Havertz came off during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Porto

sipa_32883217 (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel praises impact of Christian Pulisic and Chelsea substitutes following Porto win

sipa_32883231
News

Christian Pulisic hails Chelsea's 'great start' after 2-0 win over Porto in Champions League