Thomas Tuchel Lauds Petr Cech for Role in £22M Edouard Mendy Signing

Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon Petr Cech for his role in the Chelsea's signing of Edouard Mendy from Rennes last summer.

Whilst Tuchel was not at the club, Cech pushed through a deal which saw the Blues sign Mendy from France under Frank Lampard and this decision has been rewarded.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Tuchel has praised Cech for his role in the deal.

He said: “Of course credit goes to the club and to Petr Cech, who opted for these possibilities and who saw the potential.”

The Senegal international put in another sublime performance as Chelsea beat Brentford 1-0 on Saturday, keeping out a Brentford onslaught to keep a clean sheet and earn Chelsea the three points to keep them top of the Premier League table.

It is not just Tuchel that has been impressed with his goalkeeper as Ruben Loftus-Cheek heaped praise upon the shot stopper.

He said: "Eddie in goal, (laughs) he’s saved us a few times but that’s what these top keepers do, the guy is world class. On another day we come away with a few more goals but three points is the most important thing."

Chelsea will be looking to keep up their fine record at the start of the season as they look to compete on all fronts this season.

