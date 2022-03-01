Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Lauds Reece James' 'Huge Impact' in Carabao Cup Final Upon Chelsea Return

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hailed the impact of Reece James upon his return to action for the Blues in the Carabao Cup final.

The defender replaced Cesar Azpilicueta in the second half at Wembley and showed his worth, not putting a fot wrong against Liverpool.

Speaking after the match, via Chelsea's official website, Tuchel heaped praise on James for his 'huge impact' on the match.

imago1010238584h

"We’re coming back. We got quality back today with Reece who made a huge impact for us and we’re in good shape," Tuchel said.

The Blues were defeated 11-10 on penalties by the Reds, with Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the decisive spot kick in the shootout at Wembley, whilst James scored his with confidence.

Read More

The match saw his first appearance for Chelsea since picking up a hamstring injury against Brighton and Hove Albion in December, and his return is a huge boost for Tuchel ahead of the late-season run-in.

Chelsea face LOSC Lille in the Champions League round of 16 second leg, looking to go deep into the competition, whilst also being in the FA Cup still.

imago1010237089h

 James was delighted to return to action after a lengthy spell on the sideline as he wrote"After a long two months out great feeling to be back out there competing again! Unfortunate to lose on penalties. We gave everything right until the end.

"Sometimes that’s the way this crazy game goes. Congratulations to Liverpool. We’ll be back!"

Next up for Chelsea is a trip to Luton Town in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

