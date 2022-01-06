Thomas Tuchel Lauds Saul Niguez's Chelsea Display in Dominant Spurs Victory

Saul Niguez earned plaudits from Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel for his performance against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old returned to the starting XI, just like he did against Brentford in the quarter finals, for the Carabao Cup semi final first leg clash at Stamford Bridge as the Blues sealed a 2-0 win, courtesy of Kai Havertz and a Ben Davies own goal.

Chelsea had Covid-19 disruption when N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva both tested positive on the day of the game. Whether Saul was due to start or not is unclear, but he grasped his opportunity with both hands.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It's been a difficult start to life in England for the Spaniard since his Deadline Day switch from Atletico Madrid, but he has continued to grow each time he has played.

Wednesday night's display was his best yet in a Blues, by a country mile too. He was everywhere. Defensively superb - tackling, stopping counter attacks, making strong progressive passes. Saul looked like a new man, a midfielder oozing with confidence.

That was shown in the second half when he tried a Gianfranco Zola-esque flick at the front post after stopping a Spurs counter attack. It didn't come off but it reflected his increasing confidence.

IMAGO / PA Images

He came off in the 73rd minute as Tuchel made changes in the latter stages, but he received a deserved pat on the back from the German, and words followed at full time highlighting his bright display.

"Yeah he is, he is," replied Tuchel to if Saul is showing that he's starting to settle to life in the capital. "He is happier and freer in training, I see it every day. He played better when he came on against Wolverhampton, he already had a good impact so he is stepping up and stepping out.

"I was so happy when I saw him on the sideline for the second goal in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool, he was totally committed and it was very impressive to see him like this.

"So, it is an important moment for him and I have the feeling he digested the experiences in the beginning where maybe he didn’t expect it like this. He is not the first player to struggle from the switch, what he does is good because he is open and fully focussed, totally committed to the team.

"So I am very happy with his performance. Today was a huge step for him."

